Thursday, November 10, 2016

Confused? Anxious? Sad? Decompress this Saturday with State Rep Diego Bernal

Posted By on Thu, Nov 10, 2016 at 5:24 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM/DIEGOBERNALTX

Though Bexar County Dems came out in droves this Tuesday, the general election results have left a good chunk of the populace reeling.
State Rep. Diego Bernal is here to help. After suggesting coffee to his followers via Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, the general consensus in the comment section was an overwhelming "Yes, please."

"It just seemed people wanted to get together and take a deep breath," Bernal told the Current over the phone.

Bernal, who went uncontested for his second term, set a time and a place for said cup o' joe. Those hoping to join his Post-Election Decompression are invited to meet at 5 Points Local (1017 N. Flores St.) on Saturday, November 12 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The first cup will be paid by the State Rep.

"This is purposefully done with no program, no agenda, no remarks, there’s no one giving speeches," Bernal said. "I just thought, 'Hey we all feel a certain way, I recognize it’s widespread at least throughout the district."

Bernal first launched a Coffee with the Councilman program while he served on City Council with him going to different parts of the district and making himself accessible to constituents.


