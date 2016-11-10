Gracious Service, Tasty Tacos at Little Taco Factory

A tiny taco outpost located just off an area of Seguin Road that is particularly laden with potholes, Little Taco Factory is certainly no place for a date. The parking lot is bumper-to-bumper with work vehicles, and most of the clientele wore work boots and baseball caps. The sounds of the kitchen clang through a tiny pass behind the service counter, and the chatter of convivial exchange drowns out the murmuring TVs.
Though the restaurant eschews finesse, neither the food nor the service go unattended. Smiling waitresses greet you moments after you step through the door, and from then on they treat you like you’ve ordered bottle service at a club, providing a constant rotation of cheery employees catering to your every whim — not that you have many whims, outside of the tacos.
Though their breakfast offerings are the stuff of legend, The Little Taco Factory runs a tidy lunch service as well, and you would be well advised to take advantage of their daily specials. Marketed on a laminated sign that is kept outdoors, three entrees are available for $5.99 each Monday through Friday. The day that my dining partner and I visited, a Wednesday, the eatery was running specials on a crispy taco plate, enchilada plate, and chop sirloin steak.
My waitress mistakenly said that the street taco plate ($7.99) was on special, though I later realized she had confused it with the crispy taco plate. The mix-up was identified and sorted out, but the incident spoke either to the newness of the specials or the newness of the waitress, neither of which ended up being important, as she was gracious and gave me the special price on the street tacos.
