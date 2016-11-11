Email
Friday, November 11, 2016

Southerleigh and HighWheel Team Up For Holiday Brew

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/HIGHWHEEL BEER

San Antonio’s fast growing craft beer scene has already seen a few collaborations between its area breweries, most notably the annual San Antonio Beer Week collaboration brew each year. Further showing this collaborative spirit, San Antonio’s Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery and Dorćol Distilling’s HighWheel Beerworks have teamed up to give us a unique holiday ale.

This Saturday November 12 from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. at Dorćol Distilling, 1902 S. Flores in San Antonio’s Southtown district, both breweries will release their holiday Cranberry Brown Ale, along with a 90-pound 12-hour roasted Berkshire pig raised in Beeville, Texas from local culinary pop-up Swine House. The event will coincide with the area’s Second Saturday Art Walk and the Southtown Arts District Festival.

The collaboration came about when Southerleigh head brewer, Les Locke, was at Dorćol enjoying a pint of High Wheel’s American Porter. He struck up a conversation with Dorćol/High Wheel head brewer Randy Ward. The two eventually decided a collaboration was in order between their two breweries, settling on an English brown ale as the brew. As Ward hadn't brewed with fruit much, Locke suggested they add cranberries to the brown ale for the holidays.

More than 80 pounds of fresh cranberries were placed into the small seven-barrel fermenter to age until the beer was ready. “The heavy malt character of the mostly Marris Otter grain bill goes nicely with the tartness of the cranberries,” said Ward, who added that some chocolate and roasted barley, as well as English and German hops, were added.

“We are excited to work with Randy and Dorćol,” said Locke, who is also known to frequent Dorćol often. “There's a lot of liquid art going on down there."

