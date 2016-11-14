Email
Monday, November 14, 2016

Pasha Opened a New Bakery and I'm Kind of Obsessed

Posted By on Mon, Nov 14, 2016 at 5:56 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/BAKLOVAH BAKERY


The Wurzbach nook that's filled with everything delicious and Mediterranean got a little sweeter about a month ago.

The folks behind Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Naara Cafe opened Baklovah Bakery in mid-October. Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Baklovah Bakery's got a little of everything within the realm of Mediterranean sweets.

During a recent visit this past Saturday, I may have gone a little overboard. It's hard to keep cool when there's several varieties of baklava, mousse, opera cakes and macarons in front of you. The bakery features cookies by the pound, cakes, and tiny ornate desserts. We ended up picking up a pack of cookie sandwiches, dainty squares of walnut baklava, Turkish bird's nest baklava, three opera cakes (raspberry, matcha and lime, chocolate), a strawberry mousse and a kanafeh cheese pastry for $26.

The pastries are all made in-house and can be purchased by the pound (for the baklavas and kanafehs, of which there are several varieties) or individually with most setting you back between 99 cents and $3.99.

The most overwhelming part of a trip to Baklovah is just how many treats there are to choose from. Our stash barely scratched the surface, and you can bet we'll head back to try the savory meat pies. We'll definitely be back.


9329 Wurzbach Road, Suite 104, (210) 982-3231.

