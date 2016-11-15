5 Gifts Every Boozehound Would Fall in Love With

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bending Branch Winery

Your favorite cocktailian deserves fine leather goods. Get them a place to store their tools that’ll make everyone jealous at the next potluck or gathering. Designed by Maria Galvan, the roll-up is versatile, sturdy and always in fashion.Named after old world codes and customs, made until recently as a private label shared only between those in the know in Cabo, San Lucas, Codigo 1530 Tequila has a pretty powerful face backing its launch. As brand investor, George Straigt — yes, THAT George Strait — couldn’t sing the praises of this new agave-variant more during its October launch. Buy a bottle of the award-winning line (the añejo is especially great), sip it slow and pretend you’re on the golf course with King George.Though a set schedule wasn’t available before press time, the sixth annual ode to all things cocktail in South Texas always makes for a great gift. Get your boozehound passes for individual parties or an all-access pass for the seasoned drinker that wants to go to every seminar and shindig hosted by Houston Street Charities.If you’re going to pamper the wino in your life, make it a solid choice with a subscription to Comfort’s Bending Branch Winery’s Branch Club. Members receive three bottles per shipment in March, October and December, complimentary tastings for up to four when visiting the tasting rooms, 10 percent off wine and merchandise, 15 percent off cases of wine and invitations to the annual wine club picnic.Sure, I could have picked one of the shrubs or sours or syrups (the Royal Rose line alone sounds delicious) or bloody mary mixes, but it’s hard to choose. Chef Ben Annotti makes it easy with pre-bundled gift packages ($70ish) or you can hand-select gifts for the bartender in your life, such as the crushed ice tray that helps you recreate crunchy Sonic ice at home.