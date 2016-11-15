Email
Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Holiday Gift Ideas For the Food-lover in Your Life

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 7:00 AM

Caramels from Wildflower: Hand-made in San Antonio by Ellyn Dixon, these caramels aren’t run-of-the-mill Werther’s Originals. Buttery, soft and combined with organic and local ingredients (including bourbon, honey, coffee, Branchline’s shade oak blonde ale and Pederson Farms bacon), each offers a unique bite. Grab a maple bacon, or honey espresso for a sweet jolt. $10 for a dozen, wildflowersa.com.

Truffles from Chocollazo: Chocolate-lovers know Chocollazo. The tiny trailer-turned-shop owned by Mary and Frank Collazo delivers a plethora of sweets from homemade marshmallow s’mores to crepes, but true cocoa-nnoisseurs will want a handful of truffles to enjoy the holidays with. Flavors change seasonally, but you can’t go wrong with the bacon-German chocolate truffle. Prices vary, 4013 Broadway, chocollazo.com.

Whataburger Tumbler: We all know Whataburger nuts (guilty!). Help them show their love for all things orange and white with a stainless steel, 30-ounce cup. The shipping date is already December 1 on the Whataburger site so get to ordering. $42.99, whataburger.com.

Sue Sheff Meal Delivery: Local ingredients and regional dishes come together with Sue Sheff, owned by Betty and Randy Ewing. The meal service partners with Shudde Ranch, Texas Black Gold Garlic and more to help get dinner on the table without the hassle of a trip to the grocery store. $50 gift certificates available at suesheff.com.

“Cooking for Jeffrey” by Ina Garten: The goddess that is Ina Garten blessed up with a follow-up to 2012’s “Barefoot Contessa Foolproof.” Show the foodie who feeds you love with Garten’s own recipes from 48 years of marriage. Jeffrey’s one lucky guy. $35, The Twig Book Shop, 306 Pearl Pkwy., (210) 826-6411, thetwig.com.

