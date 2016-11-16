GrillsGiving Comes to Mission County Park this Saturday

On Saturday, November 19, San Antonians of all ages are invited to dig in and enjoy barbecue, live music, beer, games and more, all in the name of charity. Celebrating their 3rd annual GrillsGiving event at Mission County Park, CPS Energy will host a cook-off fundraiser, featuring barbecue goodness served up by 32 teams in the categories of Chicken, Ribs and Brisket.
Purposefully hosted during the season of giving, the all-ages festival is the delicious effort of CPS Energy to raise funds for the Residential Energy Assistance Partnership (REAP). You may recognize the organization from your monthly energy bill, as the yearly program provides financial assistance to help the elderly, medically dependent and low-income families with young children with their utility bill. One hundred percept of the GrillsGiving net proceeds benefit REAP recipients.
“GrillsGiving brings together employees, community stakeholders, and business partners to raise funds for REAP,” said Stephanie Ockenfels, Program Manager for CPS Energy’s Corporate Responsibility division. “Guests, sponsors and participants will enjoy a family-friendly, festival-like atmosphere, including great barbecue, live music and activities for the kids.”
Tickets start at a reasonable $15 and include samples, live music and activities. Local and regional bands like the Whiskey Shivers, South Austin Moonlighters, and the Band of Heathens round out the lineup.
Attendees will have the chance to sample from the more than 30 barbecue submissions, and 100 judges will sample and score team submission. People’s Choice Award given to the team with the most ballots cast by the public. Sample plates, drinks including local craft beer, Alamo Golden Ale, will be available for purchase.
Now in its third year, GrillsGiving continues to grow in popularity and attendance. This is good news for the community and for those who benefit from REAP, especially during the time of year when every dollar saved really counts. “It’s great to see the event grow each year, because that means that the amount we’re able to raise for REAP grows, too,” said Ockenfels.
Barbecue, live music and beer, all for a good cause? Fills the belly and the soul.
Event Info:
November 19, 2016
12 to 6 PM
Mission County Park, 6030 Padre Drive
https://www.cpsenergy.com/grillsgiving
https://www.facebook.com/events/232646067133138/
Schedule
TIME
ACTIVITY
8:00 AM
Event area opens for load-in/set-up access
12:00 PM
Gates open to the general public
Teams begin serving samples
12:00-1:30 PM
Whiskey Shivers perform
12:00-4:00 PM
Kids Activities (magic show and puppeteer)
2:00-3:30 PM
South Austin Moonlighters perform
4:00-5:30 PM
Band of Heathens performs
5:30-6:00 PM
Winners announced
6:00 PM
Event concludes
Tickets
$15 for general admission
$25 value wristband (includes 4 tastings and 2 drinks)
$150 VIP (VIP exclusive tent, private catering, open bar and BBQ tasting tickets)
Free admission for children 12 & under
Save $5 online using promo code REAP. https://www.cpsenergy.com/en/about-us/community/grillsgiving.html