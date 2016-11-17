9 San Antonio Restaurants that Have Your Thanksgiving Meal Covered

Though fun to eat, cooking a Thanksgiving meal can be a time consuming, stress-inducing, hellish ordeal that most
people wouldn't want to take on. Lucky for you, these 10 San Antonio eateries are prepared to make your Thanksgiving dinner as easy as pie. So, sit back, put on your stretchy pants and let these restaurants do all the work.
Two Bros BBQ Market
(210) 496-0222, 12655 West Ave., twobrosbbqmarket.com
Two Bros will offer a holiday to-go menu, which will include a spiced, smoked whole turkey ($59 à la carte), pecan cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, Waldorf salad, gravy, sour orange cranberry jam and a dozen Kings Hawaiian rolls. Designed for 10 people, the Thanksgiving meal packages must be placed by Nov. 20 for pick up from 4 to 8 p.m. Wed. Nov. 23. $99
Folc
(210) 822-0100, 226 E. Olmos Drive, folc-restaurant.com
For those who don't feel like cooking for Thanksgiving, Folc is offering a smoked turkey dinner (feeds 8-10 people) that includes candied sweet potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, roasted red potatoes, biscuits, pineapple dump cake with a homemade vanilla bean ice cream, and a of course, a roasted turkey. Orders are required by Nov. 20 and can be priced up by 3 p.m. Nov. 23. $120
Hotel Contessa
(210) 229-9222, 306 W. Market St., thehotelcontessa.com
Thanksgiving brunch at Hotel Contessa begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 24, and will continue through 2:30 p.m. Reservations are required and seats are $55 for adults, $20 for kids ages 6-13; kids 5 and younger can eat for free.
Green Vegetarian Cuisine
(210) 320-5865, 200 E. Grayson St., eatatgreen.com
Green is making sure vegetarians and vegans aren't left out of the holiday gorging, and will host its annual vegan Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24. The menu includes vegan "turkey" and glazed "ham," mashed potatoes, vegan sausage-apple stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, dinner rolls and the choice of pumpkin or pecan pie. A seat at the feast is $24.95 and can be reserved through eventbrite.com
Ostra
(210) 396-5817, 212 W. Crockett St., omnihotels.com
Ostra is cooking up a Thanksgiving menu that will satisfy anyone looking for a traditional meal. The menu includes a roasted pumpkin soup ($9), turkey with classic sides (sweet potatoes, green beans, carrots, stuffing and mashed potatoes, $28), along with chocolate pecan pie and vanilla ice cream for dessert($9).
Romano's Macaroni Grill
multiple locations, macaronigrill.com
For the second consecutive year, Romano's Macaroni Grill will offer a turkey dinner menu beginning at noon on Thanksgiving day. The menu will include a roasted turkey with garlic rosemary gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots with candied bacon, sausage and apple stuffing, and of course, cranberry sauce. Reservations are not necessary for ordering off Macaroni Grill's regular menu, but are required for turkey diners. $19
SweetFire Kitchen
(210) 558-2479
, La Cantera Resort & Spa, 6641 La Cantera Pkwy.,
destinationhotels.com/sweetfirekitchen
Reservations are available for SweetFire's Thanksgiving buffet, which will include a raw bar (think Ahi tuna, gulf coast oysters, poached shrimp), a cheese and charcuterie station, a salad table, a carving station, a plethora of sides and an array of desserts from the bakeshop. Seats are priced at $65 for adults and $25 for children; kids under the age of 4 can eat for free.
Crumpets Restaurant & Bakery
(210) 821-5600, 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road, crumpetsa.com
Know best for the French fare, Crumpets will host Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24. The dinner includes an appetizer, bread, a house salad with whipped tarragon vinaigrette, an entrée choice of turkey and baked ham, tenderloin beef, veal scallopini or rainbow trout, and dessert. Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant.
Las Canarias
(210) 518-1063, Omni La Mansión del Rio, 112 College St., omnihotels.com
Las Canarias will host both brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner, from 4-8 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. On the brunch menu, you'll find classic breakfast choices, waffles, fruits and greens, as well as seafood and carved options. Later in the day, the restaurant will be serving up cheese and charcuterie, salads, seafood and Turkey, as well as plenty of Thanksgiving-style sides. $74.95