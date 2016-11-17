Where to Order Your Holiday Pies

click to enlarge
Bakery Lorraine
(210) 862-5582, 306 Pearl Pkwy. Suite 110, bakerylorraine.com.
OK, it might not be a full meal, but everyone knows that dessert is the best part of Thanksgiving, and Bakery Lorraine will be offering large pies (pumpkin, pecan, dutch apple, apple cranberry) and seasonal macaroons (pumpkin spice, cranberry and caramel) for order through Nov. 20. Pies are priced at $26, a six pack of macaroons for $12; 12 pack for $20, and can be picked up Nov. 23. After the order deadline, pies will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis only.
The Bread Box
555 W. Bitters Road, Suite 115, (210) 277-8612, thebreadboxsa.com.
They're keeping things traditional at The Bread Box where you can order a 9-inch pumpkin, pecan or apple pie for $15. The last day to order is Monday, Nov. 21 and pies can be picked before Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Delice Chocolatier & Patisserie
946 N. Loop 1604 W., Suite 145, (210) 545-2200, delicechocolatier.com
You've got your choices of seven pies including bourbon pecan, apple, cinnamon apple streusel, roasted pumpkin,
banana cream pie ($28), or pumpkin cheesecake, and chocolate sea salt caramel ($32). The last day for orders if Nov. 18; extras will be available for pick-up on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The General Public
17619 La Cantera Pkwy., (210) 920-1101, thegenpublic.com.
Ditch the traditional for the decadent. The General Public and Bowl & Barrel will offer Butterscotch pies, served with sweet vanilla cream, sea salt caramel and ginger snap crumbles for $24.95. Call
head to reserve your own. For The General Public, call (210) 920-1101. To reserve a pie from Bowl & Barrel, call
(210) 920-1102.
Hot Joy
1014 S. Alamo St.,
(210) 368-9324, hotjoysa.com
Let's Hot Joy's pastry chef tackle your hard-to-impress guests with Asian-inspired twists on holiday pies such as pumpkin garam masala pie, spiced apple crisp with miso-caramel, ginger buttermilk tart, and coconut palm sugar pecan tart.
Call 210-368-9324 or email info@hotjoysa.com to pre order your pie.
Jim's Restaurant
Multiple locations, jimsrestaurants.com.
Stick with what works. Jim's Restaurants will offer cherry, pumpkin, sweet potato and no-sugar added apple seasonal pies for $8.99. Order by calling your nearest store of stopping by.
Larder
306 E. Grayson St., (210) 448-8354, larderatemma.com.
Trust pastry chef Jennifer Riesman with handling your holiday pie. The menu at Larder includes dulce de leche pumpkin, coconut cream, chocolate cream, and classic apple all at $30 each. Place your order by Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Peggy's on the Green
128 W. Blanco Road, Boerne, (830) 572-5000, peggysonthegreen.com.
Mark Bohanan's favorite holiday dessert, his mother Peggy's chess pie. Topped with housemade caramel sauce, seasonal berries and a quenelle of freshly whipped cream, you can order your own pie for $30 throughout the month of November. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Boerne Educational Foundation.