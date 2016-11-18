Friday, November 18, 2016
City's First Mezcal Bar Has Closed
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 2:26 PM
Mezcalería Mixtli,
which opened its doors in May 2015, has closed as of Sunday, November 13.
The Mezcalería, owned by the folks behind Mixtli, the fine dining Mexican restaurant inside a teensy box car at The Yard on McCullough, was the first of its kind in the city. Though other bars and bartenders have gone on to expand their own mezcal programs, Mezcalería Mixtli's closing is still a huge bummer.
Management announced the bar's closing on Facebook early on Friday morning.
5313 McCullough Ave.
