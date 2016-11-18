New Distillery Opens on SA's North Side

click to enlarge
Raise those tiki glasses, people: San Anto is now making rum.
As first reported by the San Antonio Express-News
, Edwards Ridge Distillery Company opened its tasting room this month.
Owned by Nathan Brown, Luis Gonzalez, Joe Neely and Jonathan Reading, Edwards Ridge
is open Thursday and Fridays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The 1,200-square-foot tasting room is about a third of the 3,200-square-foot facility that's been two years in the making. For now, ERDC distills William, Talus silver rum and William, Talus gold rum with plans for whiskey hitting shelves in 2017. The brand is distributed by Gima International and will likely slowly make its way to bars around town. Currently, those interested in buying the spirits can find them at Alamo City Liquor and Gabriel's. The facility is currently projecting production at 2,000 cases by the end of the year.
"Our bartender can serve up a drink of our customer's choice (serving our distilled spirits). Our goal is a relaxed environment where customers can relax with friends and enjoy our locally made premium distilled spirits," said Brown via email.
A grand opening party is scheduled for December 31 from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
16104 University Oak, (210) 802-7864.