Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 18, 2016

New Distillery Opens on SA's North Side

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF EDWARDS RIDGE DISTILLERY

Raise those tiki glasses, people: San Anto is now making rum.

As first reported by the San Antonio Express-News, Edwards Ridge Distillery Company opened its tasting room this month.

Owned by Nathan Brown, Luis Gonzalez, Joe Neely and Jonathan Reading, Edwards Ridge is open Thursday and Fridays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The 1,200-square-foot tasting room is about a third of the 3,200-square-foot facility that's been two years in the making. For now, ERDC distills William, Talus silver rum and William, Talus gold rum with plans for whiskey hitting shelves in 2017. The brand is distributed by Gima International and will likely slowly make its way to bars around town. Currently, those interested in buying the spirits can find them at Alamo City Liquor and Gabriel's. The facility is currently projecting production at 2,000 cases by the end of the year.

"Our bartender can serve up a drink of our customer's choice (serving our distilled spirits). Our goal is a relaxed environment where customers can relax with friends and enjoy our locally made premium distilled spirits," said Brown via email.

A grand opening party is scheduled for December 31 from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

16104 University Oak, (210) 802-7864.

Tags: , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 9 San Antonio Restaurants that Have Your Thanksgiving Meal Covered Read More

  2. Pasha Opened a New Bakery and I'm Kind of Obsessed Read More

  3. Weathered Souls Microbrewery Opens This Weekend Read More

  4. Where to Order Your Holiday Pies Read More

  5. City's First Mezcal Bar Has Closed Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...