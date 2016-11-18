Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 18, 2016

Weathered Souls Microbrewery Opens This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WEATHERED SOULS BREWING COMPANY
  • Courtesy of Weathered Souls Brewing Company
Though first announced this June, Weathered Souls Brewing will finally open its doors this Saturday, November 19 at 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500 with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m.

Hours for the brewery will be noon to midnight for Saturday and the brewery will feature blondes, pale ales, New England style IPAs, West Coast IPAs and stouts.

Owner Mike Holt, Master brewer Marcus Baskerville, and Senior VP of business development Michele Boggs will be on-hand during the opening to lead tours and answer questions on the beers available.

Here's some of what we learned about the guys in our June write-up:

The guys met about a year-and-a-half ago over beer, of course, and just seemed to gel. Planning for a brewery of their own came soon after. The Weathered Souls moniker does have a backstory. A fan of the mariners of old, Holt loved how antiquated ship logs referred to people as souls. This got him to reminiscing about his father and grandfather having been around the block and the name just came together.

Don’t expect the décor and vibe of the place to remind you of a weather-beaten port, though. It will have a bit of a worn look; however, the style will definitely have a largely contemporary feel. The guys don’t want to be pretentious, instead focusing on approachability in everything from the décor to the brews and the menu.
Read more about Weathered Souls here.

Tags: , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 9 San Antonio Restaurants that Have Your Thanksgiving Meal Covered Read More

  2. Pasha Opened a New Bakery and I'm Kind of Obsessed Read More

  3. Where to Order Your Holiday Pies Read More

  4. Southerleigh and HighWheel Team Up For Holiday Brew Read More

  5. Holiday Gift Ideas For the Food-lover in Your Life Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...