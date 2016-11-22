Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

10 Grocery Stores Open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving Day

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 2:08 PM

INSTAGRAM, EDDYWASHERE
No matter how much time you spend planning and prepping for your Thanksgiving meal, it's inevitable that one or two ingredients will get left off the grocery list. Whether it's potatoes, green beans or wine (just kidding, no one could forget the wine), these places will come to the rescue when you need them most.

H-E-B
Multiple locations, 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
Central Market
4821 Broadway, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Whole Foods
225 E. Basse Road and 18403 Blanco Road, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sprouts
8101 Callaghan Road and 17700 N. US Hwy. 281, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Larder
Inside Hotel Emma, 136 E. Grayson St., 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Ali Baba International Food Market
9307 Wurzbach Road, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Arlan's Market
Multiple locations, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

La Michoacana Meat Market
Multiple locations, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Walmart
Multiple locations, regular hours

Target
Multiple locations, opens at 6 p.m.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 9 San Antonio Restaurants that Have Your Thanksgiving Meal Covered Read More

  2. The Bean and Cheese at Pancho's Are Worth the Drive Read More

  3. Thanksgiving Burgers Are a Thing Now Read More

  4. 3 Beer Milkshakes We’re into for the Holidays Read More

  5. We're Getting More Sake Bombs This December Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...