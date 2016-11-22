Tuesday, November 22, 2016
10 Grocery Stores Open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving Day
By Alejandra Lopez
on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 2:08 PM
No matter how much time you spend planning and prepping for your Thanksgiving meal, it's inevitable that one or two ingredients will get left off the grocery list. Whether it's potatoes, green beans or wine (just kidding, no one could forget the wine), these places will come to the rescue when you need them most.
H-E-B
Multiple locations, 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
Central Market
4821 Broadway, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Whole Foods
225 E. Basse Road and 18403 Blanco Road, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sprouts
8101 Callaghan Road and 17700 N. US Hwy. 281, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Larder
Inside Hotel Emma, 136 E. Grayson St., 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Ali Baba International Food Market
9307 Wurzbach Road, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Arlan's Market
Multiple locations, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
La Michoacana Meat Market
Multiple locations, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Walmart
Multiple locations, regular hours
Target
Multiple locations, opens at 6 p.m.
