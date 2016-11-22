3 Beer Milkshakes We’re into for the Holidays

Can you survive the holidays without booze? Yes, but do you have to? We’ve turned three beers into floats that can be shared with friends, family and anyone in between. Use these as a guide, the possibilities are endless.Pairs Well with Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
1 can Oskar Blues’ Death by Coconut
Chocolate toffee wafers, optional
Directions
Scoop ice cream into a large glass, slowly pour porter over ice cream. Top with wafers, if using.
Ditch the Coffee
If you need a good palate cleanser after listening to your aunts and uncles discuss the merits of a new Trump-appointed cabinet, or if you need to get nice and sauced, this float was the most chug-worthy. Brewed with Katz Coffee out of Houston, this porter goes with breakfast, lunch and dinner so no one will judge you if you make this your drink of choice this season. Toss in an extra splash of whiskey when the fam starts in on the Biden memes.
Ingredients
2 scoops chocolate ice cream
1 bottle Real Ale Coffee Porter
Whiskey, optional
Directions
Scoop ice cream into a large glass, slowly pour porter over ice cream. Float with whiskey if using.
