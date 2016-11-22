Email
Tuesday, November 22, 2016

3 Beer Milkshakes We’re into for the Holidays

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 5:30 AM

click to enlarge Ditch the pie in favor of a beer float.
Can you survive the holidays without booze? Yes, but do you have to? We’ve turned three beers into floats that can be shared with friends, family and anyone in between. Use these as a guide, the possibilities are endless. 

Pairs Well with Cranberry Sauce
Dallas’ Bishop Cider Co. delivered one of our favorite combinations. Mixing cranberry and blackberry, the cider is tart, sweet and a solid 6 percent ABV. When mixed with scoops of Creamy Creations’ 1905 Vanilla the combination is rich, tart and smooth. Let the Scottish rebels mooning their enemy serve as a fun conversation starter with your aunts.

Ingredients
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
1 can Crackberry Cider from Bishop Cider Co
1 teaspoon cranberry chutney or leftover cranberry sauce

Directions
Scoop ice cream into large glass, pour Crackberry slowly over ice cream. Top with chutney or sauce if using.

For the Chocolate Lovers
Dessert should be decadent. Brewed with Cholaca pure liquid cacao and heavy on the nose with tropical coconut notes, this Irish porter helps you zone out (our taste testers recalled tanning lotion while drinking). The float is rich, creamy and has just the lightest note of caramel.

Ingredients

2 scoops vanilla ice cream
1 can Oskar Blues’ Death by Coconut
Chocolate toffee wafers, optional

Directions
Scoop ice cream into a large glass, slowly pour porter over ice cream. Top with wafers, if using.


Ditch the Coffee
If you need a good palate cleanser after listening to your aunts and uncles discuss the merits of a new Trump-appointed cabinet, or if you need to get nice and sauced, this float was the most chug-worthy. Brewed with Katz Coffee out of Houston, this porter goes with breakfast, lunch and dinner so no one will judge you if you make this your drink of choice this season. Toss in an extra splash of whiskey when the fam starts in on the Biden memes.

Ingredients
2 scoops chocolate ice cream
1 bottle Real Ale Coffee Porter
Whiskey, optional

Directions
Scoop ice cream into a large glass, slowly pour porter over ice cream. Float with whiskey if using.


