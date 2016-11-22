3 Beer Milkshakes We’re into for the Holidays

click to enlarge Ditch the pie in favor of a beer float.

Can you survive the holidays without booze? Yes, but do you have to? We’ve turned three beers into floats that can be shared with friends, family and anyone in between. Use these as a guide, the possibilities are endless.

Pairs Well with Cranberry Sauce

F

or the Chocolate Lovers

Dessert should be decadent. Brewed with Cholaca pure liquid cacao and heavy on the nose with tropical coconut notes, this Irish porter helps you zone out (our taste testers recalled tanning lotion while drinking). The float is rich, creamy and has just the lightest note of caramel.

Dallas’ Bishop Cider Co. delivered one of our favorite combinations. Mixing cranberry and blackberry, the cider is tart, sweet and a solid 6 percent ABV. When mixed with scoops of Creamy Creations’ 1905 Vanilla the combination is rich, tart and smooth. Let the Scottish rebels mooning their enemy serve as a fun conversation starter with your aunts.

Ingredients



2 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 can Oskar Blues’ Death by Coconut

Chocolate toffee wafers, optional