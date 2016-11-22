Email
Tuesday, November 22, 2016

Sabra's Recall Is Affecting More Products

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/SABRA
Bad news hummus fans.

A recall of Sabra Dipping Company's products due to a possible contamination is affecting a few more items in shelves. Taylor Farms, which uses Sabra products is holding a voluntary recall for products labeld “Taylor Farms Veggie and Hummus Bistro Boxes” and “Schnucks Vegetable and Hummus Snack Trays,” which contain Sabra Hummus Classic 2-ounce dipping cups.

The Sabra recall was issued November 19 for a slew of its products due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. See which of your hummus tubs has go to go here.

The Taylor Farms recall only affect the Veggie & Hummus Bistro Box with UPC 0 30223 01037 1, with the use by dates of November 11, 2016 and December 1, 2016 and Schnucks Vegetable and Hummus Snack Tray, UPC 0 41318 09193 9 and use by date of November 18 and November 23, 2016.

Per the press release issue by the Food and Drug Administration:

Taylor Farms has not received any reports of illnesses associated with these recalled items. The recalled products were distributed from October 30, 2016 – November 18, 2016. The grocers involved have been instructed to remove any remaining product from their shelves and to dispose of any of the remaining product in their inventory. The recalled products were distributed in Arkansas, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

