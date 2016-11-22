Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 22, 2016

San Antonio 100: Healthy, Kosher, Delicious Falafel at Moshe's Golden Falafel

Posted By on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 4:24 AM

What's better than a healthy, vegan meal? How about your rabbi putting his stamp of approval on your Kosher lunch choice. One of the best bites in town, the falafel at Moshe’s, is the star player in any of the two entrée options at the local business.  An entrée at Moshe’s Golden Falafel can consist of either a plate or a pita, both of which come with great Mediterranean sides and three freshly made falafel of your choice.

click to enlarge The plate with Spicy Red falafel - ERIN WINCH
  • Erin Winch
  • The plate with Spicy Red falafel

While everything at the lunch spot is great, the ‘spicy red’ falafel stands out the most amidst the great flavors offered. The falafel is made with a traditional chickpea base and then mixed with a house made harissa. If you haven’t had harissa before, you’re missing out. It’s a spicy red paste (made in house) that is mix of roasted red peppers, spicy peppers, and garlic. The spicy falafel fits perfectly in with the freshly made pita or over your tabbouleh salad, which cuts out the heat the fried ball of chickpea offers.

While the falafel does pair well with the stellar entrees that Moshe’s serves, it stands alone as well. Its slight spice packs enough flavor that you will be craving it through out the rest of the day. Top it with a little bit of the homemade tahini, and you’re left with a meal that is out of this world.

Moshe’s Golden Falafel opened its first location off of McCullough in the Olmos Park shopping center in 2015. This year the eatery set up a second shop in a store front off of Houston Street, making the delicious kosher food available as a lunch option for tourists and full time downtown workers alike.

3910 McCullough Ave., (210) 994-9838 and 300 E. Houston St. (210) 966-0333.


More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Where to Order Your Holiday Pies Read More

  2. Happy Hour at The Edison Experiment Means $6 Craft Cocktails Read More

  3. Holiday Gift Ideas For the Food-lover in Your Life Read More

  4. Revolver Brewing Co. Brews Will Hit Shelves the Week After Thanksgiving Read More

  5. Pasha Opened a New Bakery and I'm Kind of Obsessed Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...