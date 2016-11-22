Thanksgiving Burgers Are a Thing Now

click to enlarge
If you're not sick of stuffing just yet, and you love burgers, you may want to try these two burger beasties currently on menus.
Over at Hawx Burger Bar,
which is amassing quite the following for its scratch-made burgers, chef Christian Hawx is making a ground turkey burger with walnut jam, organic herb stuffing, smoked gouda, sautéed cinnamon apple slices and brown sugar bacon. 2603 Vance Jackson Road, (210) 320-4299.
click to enlarge
Austin's Hopdoddy Burger Bar
, which has a location at The Rim Shopping Center, unleashed its own themed burger aptly named Thanksgiving on a Bun. Through November 27, you too can order the sage turkey patty, with cranberry relish, jalapeño cornbread stuffing, gouda, tomato, Brussels sprout salad and mayo on their signature egg bun. 17623 La Cantera Pkwy., Suite 101, (210) 434-2337.
Let's face it, the best part of Thanksgiving is all the leftover creations we get to indulge in.