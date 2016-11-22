We're Getting More Sake Bombs This December

click to enlarge Instagram/atthefirehydrant

The flashbacks of many a happy hour spent on Kona Grill's patio are slowly pouring back in.The upscale sushi joint with 23 locations in the country announced a second location for San Antonio which will join its already existing post at The Shops at La Cantera. The new outpost for American cuisine-meets-sushi rolls will be located inside North Star Mall. At 7,000 square-feet, the behemoth of a restaurant will also feature 1,000 square-foot patio for all your sake-bomb-taking needs.Though slated for a mid-December opening, Kona Grill has already announced a 3 to 7 p.m. happy hour time slot with a reverse happy hour from 9 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.