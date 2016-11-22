Tuesday, November 22, 2016
We're Getting More Sake Bombs This December
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Tue, Nov 22, 2016 at 2:39 PM
click to enlarge
The flashbacks of many a happy hour spent on Kona Grill's patio are slowly pouring back in.
The upscale sushi joint with 23 locations in the country announced a second location for San Antonio which will join its already existing post at The Shops at La Cantera. The new outpost for American cuisine-meets-sushi rolls will be located inside North Star Mall. At 7,000 square-feet, the behemoth of a restaurant will also feature 1,000 square-foot patio for all your sake-bomb-taking needs.
Though slated for a mid-December opening, Kona Grill has already announced a 3 to 7 p.m. happy hour time slot with a reverse happy hour from 9 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tags: Kona Grill, Happy hours in san antonio, Image