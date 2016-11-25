Food Court: Fire at Phantom Room and Where to Feed your Baklava Obsession

click to enlarge Photo by Andrew Lopez

What is with all these damn fires?The San Antonio Express-News and KSAT 12 are reporting a third fire in just as many weeks has consumed Phantom Room, a popular dance club/bar on the St. Mary›s Strip known for its live performances and necia weekend nights.According to the Express-News, the building was deemed a “likely total loss” by SAFD spokesman Woody Woodward. SAFD responded to a 5:12 a.m. call Wednesday morning.As part of Danny Delgado’s St. Mary’s Strip empire — Faust, Hi-Tones, Botanica and Squeezebox are also on the list — Phantom opened in 2015.Though likely unrelated, this fire is the third in three weeks to affect a bar/restaurant in San Antonio. Francis Bogside suffered considerable damage Halloween morning and has been shut-down since, while Folc sustained fire and smoke damage due to an electrical issue on the morning of November 8 and will remain closed for the time being.The Wurzbach nook that’s filled with everything delicious and Mediterranean got a little sweeter about a month ago.The folks behind Pasha Mediterranean Grill, Naara Cafe opened Baklovah Bakery in mid-October. Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Baklovah Bakery›s got a little of everything within the realm of Mediterranean sweets.During a recent visit this past Saturday, I may have gone a little overboard. It’s hard to keep cool when there’s several varieties of baklava, mousse, opera cakes and macarons in front of you. The bakery features cookies by the pound, cakes, and tiny ornate desserts. We ended up picking up a pack of cookie sandwiches, dainty squares of walnut baklava, Turkish bird’s nest baklava, three opera cakes (raspberry, matcha and lime, chocolate), a strawberry mousse and a kanafeh cheese pastry for $26.The pastries are all made in-house and can be purchased by the pound (for the baklavas and kanafehs, of which there are several varieties) or individually with most setting you back between 99 cents and $3.99.The most overwhelming part of a trip to Baklovah is just how many treats there are to choose from. Our stash barely scratched the surface, and you can bet we’ll head back to try the savory meat pies. We’ll definitely be back.Just a year after Potbelly Sandwich Chop opened its first location in San Antonio at The Rim Shopping Center, the Chicago-based franchise is opening a second shop.The new location will offer the same toasty warm sandos including limited time offers on seasonal chicken pot pies and peppermint twist holiday shakes at 11745 IH10 West Suite #403 inside the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center. The new location will open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery service will start opening day and will be available Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with minimum orders of $25.