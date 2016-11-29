Where to Find Buñuelos, Churros and Arroz con Leche this December

click to enlarge Flickr/Juantiagues

click to enlarge Instagram/urrutiacyn

Nothing says San Antonio in the fall like a good Mexican dessert. This holiday season, decorate your table with some delectable local favorites, from churros and buñuelos to flan and arroz con leche.For churros, the delicious cinnamon and sugar covered, fried pastry sticks, you have three options: Mexican and Cuban style. While Mexican churros are long and crispy on the outside, Cuban churros can also be found and are softer and smaller. La Popular Bakery (1049 Rivas St.) on the west side, is home to the quintessential Mexican churro. Sweet and delicious, this panaderia is where it’s at for all sweets “tradicional.” Or make the pilgrimage to La Mejico Bakery, a dessert trailer that sits outside El Bucanero off Blanco, where each churro costs $1.59 and includes a dipping sauce (everything from cajeta to Oreo). Ocho (1015 Navarro St.), the revered restaurant on the grounds of Hotel Havana, naturally offers up the Cuban variety, and is oh-so-good. Served with lime custard on the side, Ocho’s churros are a perfect complement to their mouth-watering dinner plates and tasty beverages.For locals, buñuelos are synonymous with the holidays. Growing up, we knew the seasons were changing by the new-found succulent pastries that arrived in the kitchen. And while buñuelos are nowadays easy to find in just about every grocery store, there’s a soft place in our hearts for the old standby local providers. Buñuelo Factory (is always a must-stop destination when the weather begins to shift. Light and sugary, the crispy and sweet tortilla dessert should not be missed. Or visit the Sanitary Tortilla Co. () where aside from their oodles of savory tortilla products, you can find fresh mini buñuelos that'll make for neater snacking.A list of Mexican desserts for fall would never be complete without arroz con leche, a traditional rice pudding also at the heart of San Antonio’s culinary history. While you’ll find some great variations at a number of food trucks across town, a favorite is always on the menu at Guajillo’s. Guajillo’s founders, originally from Mexico City, provide authentic and traditional interior Mexican dishes. Naturally, this dish, with its own origins in Mexico City, must be tried here.