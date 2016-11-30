Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Chef Johnny Hernandez Will Open Two New Concepts Next Year
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 12:21 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of La Gloria Restaurant Group
I'm 100 percent sure the guy runs on really great caffeine. How else can chef Johnny Hernandez
keep opening La Gloria's and Fruterias inside airports across the land while adding two entirely new concepts to our fair city in 2017?
During the official grand opening of the Flats at Big Tex on Tuesday, Hernandez announced the upcoming opening of Villa Rica, a Mexican seafood joint, and Burgerteca, a Mexican-inspired burger joint. The eateries will take up some of the 6,400 square feet of ground floor retail space The Flats of Big Tex holds.
The two eateries will follow the example of the original Fruteria, which is housed on the ground floor of the Steel House Lofts.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of La Gloria Restaurant Group
Tags: Flats at Big Tex, Burgerteca, Villa Rica, Johnny Hernandez, Image