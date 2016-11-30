Email
Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Swedish Meatballs Will Be Worth the 3-Year Wait, Right?

The good news: San Antonio is FINALLY getting its own IKEA.

The bad news: The Swedish furniture giant with the hard-to-assemble dressers/desks/kitchen cabinets won't break ground in Live Oak until 2018.

Which means we'll have to wait three long years to taste the the oddly satisfying dish that is Swedish meatballs made with a combination of beef, pork, onion, bread crumbs, egg, water, salt and pepper. At $4.99 for a plate with mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies, cream sauce and ligonberries, said meatballs might be one of the cheapest lunches in town when IKEA opens its doors (you know, if you're willing to lose just a little bit of your sanity every time you step into the store).

But the meatballs (don't worry, they fixed the horse meat situation years ago) won't be the only reason to make the trek to Live Oak for lunch/dinner when the store opens. In all honesty, ligonberries and all the products IKEA manages to put said berry in should be on your list. Surely we can find uses for ligonberry drink, preserves, and syrup.

If you're dying to have an IKEA date sometime in the future with a manic pixie dream girl that culminates with both of you enjoying a plate of balls at the Restaurant, or you're masochistic enough to put your healthy relationship through the ringer of tiny pencils, giant carts and chingos of lampshades/dish towels/Lacks/Liatorps, then by all means start the countdown. I'm just ready to get get my hands on the Lordagsgodis (bulk candy, it's just bulk candy).


