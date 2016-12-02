Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 2, 2016

2M Smokehouse and Catering Opens Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 5:30 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/2M SMOKEHOUSE & CATERING

Pit master Esaul Ramos (formerly head pit master at Austin’s La Barbecue) and high school best friend Joe Melig are opening  San Antonio’s news barbecue obsession.

2M Smokehouse and Catering, which I raved about for its Saturday pop-ups this summer, will open off S. W.W. White at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.
click to enlarge FACEBOOK/2M SMOKEHOUSE & CATERING
Though a bit of a drive for most not in the area, the restaurant will be worth the hike for its brisket alone. Along with meats by the pound, the guys will also serve two-meat plates, taco plates, sandwiches, sides including potato salad, coleslaw, borracho beans and "chicharroni macaroni." Another menu highlight includes the 2M Sandwich with brisket, sausage, pulled pork and coleslaw.

Get there early or risk them selling out of everything.

2731 S. W.W. White Road, (210) 885-9352.

Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Brisket In San Antonio, 2M Smokehouse

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. H-E-B is Bringing Luby's Mac and Cheese to the Freezer Aisle Read More

  2. Check Out Cocktail King Jeret Peña's Latest Project Read More

  3. Chef Johnny Hernandez Will Open Two New Concepts Next Year Read More

  4. Lowcountry Is Now Open And You're Probably Going to Love It Read More

  5. Where to Find Buñuelos, Churros and Arroz con Leche this December Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...