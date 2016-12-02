2M Smokehouse and Catering Opens Saturday

click to enlarge
Pit master Esaul Ramos (formerly head pit master at Austin’s La Barbecue) and high school best friend Joe Melig are opening San Antonio’s news barbecue obsession.
2M Smokehouse and Catering
, which I raved about for its Saturday pop-ups this summer
, will open off S. W.W. White at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.
click to enlarge
Though a bit of a drive for most not in the area, the restaurant will be worth the hike for its brisket alone. Along with meats by the pound, the guys will also serve two-meat plates, taco plates, sandwiches, sides including potato salad, coleslaw, borracho beans and "chicharroni macaroni." Another menu highlight includes the 2M Sandwich with brisket, sausage, pulled pork and coleslaw.
Get there early or risk them selling out of everything.
2731 S. W.W. White Road, (210) 885-9352.