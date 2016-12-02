Check Out Cocktail King Jeret Peña's Latest Project

Photo by Bryan Rindfuss

Bar owner, cocktail connoisseur, and now host of his own show — is there anything Jeret Peña can't do?In collaboration with Irez Pictures and directed by Bryan Ramirez, the local cocktail king and owner of The Brooklynite, the Last Word and Stay Golden Social House, debuted the full episode of Mixin' It Up — a show dedicated to hand-crafted cocktails, cocktail culture and what bartenders are offering across the country.The episode is the first of what he hopes to become a full season and is available on Amazon Prime.Here's more from Peña on his latest project: