Pinch me, I must be dreaming.H-E-B announced that it will start selling Luby's mac and cheese (aka the best mac and cheese in the word) in the freezer aisle for $6.95 for 40 oz next week. The store will carry two types of mac — the original and one withjalapeños — and plans to sell Luby's fried fish early next year.Pretty soon you'll be able to make your own LuAnn platter right at home.