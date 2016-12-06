Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

It's FREE Sno Day at Bahama Buck's

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/BAHAMA BUCK'S

After too many dreary days that almost gave me Seasonal Affective Disorder, it's nice to see the sun out. It's even nicer when this gloriously sunny day coincides with free Sno Day at Bahama Buck's.

Today only, you can stroll up to your nearest Bahama Buck's (San Antonio has nine) order a 12-ounce Sno and make out like a bandit. The only choice you have to make it which of the 91 flavors you're going to commit to. My vote is on birthday cake (it comes with sprinkles!), but you do you.

Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Chisme, Inside the Original Teka Molino, Is Now Open Read More

  2. Where to Find Buñuelos, Churros and Arroz con Leche this December Read More

  3. Finding Greatness at Taco Mexicano Read More

  4. 2M Smokehouse and Catering Opens Saturday Read More

  5. Check Out Cocktail King Jeret Peña's Latest Project Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...