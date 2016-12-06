Tuesday, December 6, 2016
It's FREE Sno Day at Bahama Buck's
Posted
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 12:37 PM
After too many dreary days that almost gave me Seasonal Affective Disorder, it's nice to see the sun out. It's even nicer when this gloriously sunny day coincides with free Sno Day at Bahama Buck's.
Today only, you can stroll up to your nearest Bahama Buck's (San Antonio has nine
) order a 12-ounce Sno and make out like a bandit. The only choice you have to make it which of the 91 flavors you're going to commit to. My vote is on birthday cake (it comes with sprinkles!), but you do you.
Tags: sno cones, sno day, Image