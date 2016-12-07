Email
Wednesday, December 7, 2016

City's First Indoor Farmers Market Is Coming to the East Side

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/TRUCKIN' TOMATO

The Truckin' Tomato, which recently sold its signature trailer to focus on wholesale goods, is dipping its toe back into market pop-ups.

According to founder Shaun Lee, the Mid-Week Market will reignite the Tomato's market efforts so chefs and home cooks alike can get their pick of fresh produce and locally made products. The pilot will be held today from 3 to 7 p.m. inside the Truckin' Tomato warehouse at 503 Chestnut St.

"The market will help build a bridge between us and customers where people can come in and get the best stuff available," Lee said.

The market will include produce from more than a dozen farms and vendors. Expect to find sweet potatoes, collards, winter squash, milk, eggs, beef, lamb, bison, honey, coffee and syrups from Pulp Coffee, Deliish Goods, Deep River Specialty Foods, Madge's Foods, Southern Grit Barbecue, Texas Black Gold Garlic, Cocina Heritage, Local Sprout, Kubena Farms, Johnson Backyard Farms, J & B Farms, Francis & Thatcher Farms, the San Antonio Food Bank, Braune Farms, Vogel Orchards, CNS Groves and Kitchen Pride. Proteins will be provided by Peeler Farms, Coyote Creek, Evermore Ranch and Windy Meadow Farms.

Based on attendance at today's market, the Mid-Week Market will likely be held every Wednesday in the new year. This marks the third farmers market on the city's East Side after seasonal Dignowity Hill Farmers Market and Sam Houston High School Farmers Market.

