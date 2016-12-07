We're Getting Another Tiff's Treats

More warm chocolate chip cookies are on the way this month as Austin-based Tiff's Treats opens its fourth San Antonio store at 139 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 102.The grand opening of the 27th store for the chain, which will take place on Saturday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will also serve as a fundraiser for Gabriella's Smile Foundation. Attendees (or can we call them cookie monsters?) can purchase $5 dozen boxes of either chocolate chip, snickerdoodle or oatmeal raisin. Up to $5,000 in proceeds will benefit Gabriella's Smile Foundation.Tiff's treat launched in 1999 as a cookie delivery concept by then UT-Austin student Tiffany Chen.