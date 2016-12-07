Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

We're Getting Another Tiff's Treats

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/TIFF'S TREATS

More warm chocolate chip cookies are on the way this month as Austin-based Tiff's Treats opens its fourth San Antonio store at 139 N. Loop 1604 E., Suite 102.

The grand opening of the 27th store for the chain, which will take place on Saturday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will also serve as a fundraiser for Gabriella's Smile Foundation. Attendees (or can we call them cookie monsters?) can purchase $5 dozen boxes of either chocolate chip, snickerdoodle or oatmeal raisin. Up to $5,000 in proceeds will benefit Gabriella's Smile Foundation.

Tiff's treat launched in 1999 as a cookie delivery concept by then UT-Austin student Tiffany Chen.

Tags: ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Tiff's Treats

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City's First Indoor Farmers Market Is Coming to the East Side Read More

  2. Chisme, Inside the Original Teka Molino, Is Now Open Read More

  3. Finding Greatness at Taco Mexicano Read More

  4. It's FREE Sno Day at Bahama Buck's Read More

  5. Chef Johnny Hernandez Will Open Two New Concepts Next Year Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...