Six Ways To Imbibe Throughout the Holiday Season

The holidays mean bringing family, friends, and significant others together, which usually results in ridiculous arguments, awkward tension and nervous political discourse. The only way through get through the tinsel-mania, packed malls and crowded airports is booze. Here are a few ways to get your booze on while dealing with the holiday season.Out-of-towners begging for barbecue will want to enjoy the new line of beverages from The County Line Bar-B-Q at The Colonnade available throughout early 2017. Stop in for a boozy Ribs and Whiskey with Bulleit Bourbon, blood orange, chocolate bitters and simple, the White Chocolate Peppermint Martini with Godiva White Chocolate liqueur, vanilla vodka, and peppermint schnapps or the Coco-Rum Chata hot chocolate with Rum Chata, Malibu, hot cocoa, jumbo marshmallows, toasted coconut and cinnamon.The DoSeum, usually a safe haven for kiddos let's big kids and parents have all the fun for one glorious eve. This installment of ReDo Recess will feature adult beverages, festive activities, and more.Consider this research for your upcoming New Year's Eve soiree, or just stop by because you love bubbles. Enjoy pours of Piper Heidsieck, Perrier Jouet, Nicolas Feuilaette and Bollinger. Classy AF after you finish finding parking at The Quarry Village.Shop and sip at Cafe Dijon where they'll host artists Wendy Bowman, Lisa Shackleford and Bryson Brooks along with music by Louis Davila and jewelry by Carrol Dorsey Walker, and Amy Hixon-Saravia. Or if you'd rather take the easy way out on gifts, Cafe Dijon will also feature wines by the bottle and case.What type of beer pairs best with the gingerbread man you're about to nosh on? Find out during The Hangar's craft beer tasting that includes holiday cookies as paired with Saint Arnold's Sailing Santa, Karbach's Yule Shoot Your Eye Out, Abita's Christmas Ale, Magic Hat's Snow Roller and more. Admission includes 10 beer samples, cookies and a raffle ticket.Take an uber and visit all nine bars serving up creamy and lush Brandy Alexanders made with the award-winning Kinsman Rakia made at Dorcol Distilling Company. Dorcol, Ash, Bar 1919, Blue Box, George's Keep, Halcyon, Hoppy Monk, Park Social and Stella Public House will be shaking up the cream-filled holiday classic through December 31.