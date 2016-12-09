Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

Brown Coffee Co.'s Bean-Hunting Documentary Hits iTunes and Amazon Prime

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/BROWN COFFEE

Coffee is so hot right now, and one local producer wants you to know exactly how those delicious beans make it to your coffee maker.

That's the story Aaron Blanco, owner of Brown Coffee Co. is sharing in Coffee-Hunting: Kenya, a 138-minute doc by Lee Eubanks.

The film, which was screened in May at the Alamo Drafthouse follows Blanco as he "struggle(s) to find and bring home a new directly-traded coffee from Kenya to our coffee lineup here at Brown Coffee Company. The purpose of the film is to pull back the veil a bit and give coffee lovers a better peek into how NOT easy is it to source amazing coffees and bring them to market. There are funny parts, serious parts, plot twists and a finale that hopefully sends you home smiling," he shared in an email.

Coffee nuts or folks who want to gain insight into Blanco's passion for coffee (a la Jiro Dreams of Sushi) can rent or buy the film on Amazon for $4.99 or $9.99 respectively (or currently free with Prime), or iTunes ($3.99/$4.99). The films official launch is next Tuesday, December 13 but you can stream now.

Watch the trailer below:

Coffee Hunting: Kenya feature film trailer from Brown Coffee Co on Vimeo.


Tags: , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. We're Getting Another Tiff's Treats Read More

  2. Where to Find Buñuelos, Churros and Arroz con Leche this December Read More

  3. Lowcountry Is Now Open And You're Probably Going to Love It Read More

  4. City's First Indoor Farmers Market Is Coming to the East Side Read More

  5. H-E-B is Bringing Luby's Mac and Cheese to the Freezer Aisle Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...