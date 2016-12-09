Brown Coffee Co.'s Bean-Hunting Documentary Hits iTunes and Amazon Prime

click to enlarge
Coffee is so hot right now, and one local producer wants you to know exactly how those delicious beans make it to your coffee maker.
That's the story Aaron Blanco, owner of Brown Coffee Co. is sharing in Coffee-Hunting: Kenya
, a 138-minute doc by Lee Eubanks.
The film, which was screened in May at the Alamo Drafthouse follows Blanco as he "struggle(s) to find and bring home a new directly-traded coffee from Kenya to our coffee lineup here at Brown Coffee Company. The purpose of the film is to pull back the veil a bit and give coffee lovers a better peek into how NOT easy is it to source amazing coffees and bring them to market. There are funny parts, serious parts, plot twists and a finale that hopefully sends you home smiling," he shared in an email.
Coffee nuts or folks who want to gain insight into Blanco's passion for coffee (a la Jiro Dreams of Sushi
) can rent or buy the film on Amazon
for $4.99 or $9.99 respectively (or currently free with Prime), or iTunes ($3.99/$4.99). The films official launch is next Tuesday, December 13 but you can stream now.
Watch the trailer below:
Coffee Hunting: Kenya feature film trailer from Brown Coffee Co on Vimeo.