San Antonio 100: Warming up with Bakery Lorraine's Italian Sandwich

Bakery Lorraine
, the brainchild of Jeremy Mandrell and Anne Ng and Charlie Biedenharn has become a San Antonio staple. This comes as no surprise as after recently celebrating their 4th anniversary as a storefront in October (five years if you include the years previous to that when they were but a wee farmers market booth), Bakery Lorraine is still cranking out quality.
The bakery is known for their entirely hand-made selection of pastries, cakes, breads, those famous macarons, and yes, pop tarts. Many know and love the bakery for their delicious baked goods that greet you at front of the line, but the other food offerings are not to be ignored.
One of the standout sandwich selections, the Italian, is arguably the best lunch item there. Served warm with ham, prosciutto, pepperoni, fontina, tomato aioli, and pickled giardiniera, this meaty delight packs just the slightest spiciness with an almost pizza-like flavor. The bread is one of their housemade items and can be purchased by the loaf for $6. The Italian comes with chips and a pickle for $10 and we can almost guarantee it will sustain you until dinner time.
It is definitely good practice to grab a couple of macarons when you purchase your sandwich, the flavors rotate all of the time but are consistently on point no matter which you choose.
306 Pearl Parkway, (210) 862-5582; 7338 Louis Pasteur Drive, Suite 201, (210) 303-0330.