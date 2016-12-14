Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Don't Miss Your Chance to Get Necio/a at Bottom Bracket Social Club For a While

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge 1656918.jpg

Management at Bottom Bracket Social Club has decided to take a necessary breather. They announced a short hiatus for a makeover, via Facebook on Tuesday.

The dive bar, a favorite for the cycling crowd, musicians, craft beer aficionados and those looking to keep it real, will shut down for six to eight weeks for much-needed repairs, according to co-owner Clayton Baines. We'll have to find another spot to get turnt on a Tuesday or to throw back a ridiculous amount of Lone Stars: Bottom Bracket came in as the N0. 23 to sell the most Lone Star in the State of Texas. The bar beat out The Friendly Spot (50), Phantom Room (48), Hi-Tones (42),  151 Saloon (24), but was outsold by Faust Tavern (20).

Bottom Bracket Social Club will close tonight at midnight.

Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Bottom Bracket Social Club, Lone Star Beer

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sweet Treats for the Holidays and a New Restaurant from Empty Stomach Read More

  2. Several Flavors to Explore at Royal Cuisine Read More

  3. As Good as Carne Guisada Gets at Mi Celayence Read More

  4. Searching for Fideo Loco and Its Delicious Variations in SA Read More

  5. Isela's Tacos on the West Side Has Near-Perfect Tortillas Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...