Thursday, December 15, 2016

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins Is Now Open

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 3:06 PM

15589507_10103026933353345_7661703763950117970_n.jpg

Downtown SA can finally lay claim to its own Dunkin Donuts at 403 San Pedro Ave. with bonus Baskin-Robbins.

The store, which has seemingly been in the works for what feels like EVER, is the second combination B&D for San Antonio with the first opening off Walzem Road in 2013. This marks the 11th store Dunkin Donuts store in San Antonio.

