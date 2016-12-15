Thursday, December 15, 2016
Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins Is Now Open
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 3:06 PM
Downtown SA can finally lay claim to its own Dunkin Donuts at 403 San Pedro Ave. with bonus Baskin-Robbins.
The store, which has seemingly been in the works for what feels like EVER, is the second combination B&D for San Antonio with the first opening off Walzem Road in 2013. This marks the 11th store Dunkin Donuts store in San Antonio.
