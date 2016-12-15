Email
Thursday, December 15, 2016

Ming's Noodle Bar Is Now Open

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 5:00 AM

Fans of Ming's Thing at the Pearl Farmers Market can now enjoy a larger, more noodle-friendly menu at the newly opened Ming's Noodle Bar.

Housed inside a tiny boxcar just down the way from Ming's commercial catering kitchen and Mixtli, Ming's Noodle Bar will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Though the car seats something like 20 guests, those hungry for noodles will want to check back in come springtime when Ming opens the patio. The space was designed in part by French and Michigan and features tall stools. Don't get quite comfy, you're there for speedy noodle service.

During a recent preview, owner and Hong Kong native Ming Qian, husband Hinnerk von Bargen and their staff showed off a few menu items including a spicy coconut rice noodle soup, tiger salad, bao buns, and sweet potato noodles. Ming's Noodle Bar will also feature century eggs, or preserved eggs, with fresh sliced ginger and Ming's sauce. The congealed and black eggs are considered a delicacy and — spoiler alert — you might like them a lot despite their Gothic appearance.

5253 McCullough Ave.

