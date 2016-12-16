Friday, December 16, 2016
It's Free Shipping Day at Lolli & Pops and There Goes My Paycheck
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 3:32 PM
Courtesy of Lolli & Pops
The Jump for Joy gift set, $39.
San Francisco-based sweets store, and my latest obsession, Lolli & Pops
has finally launched their first online store with a handful of packaged gifts available for purchase.
Though nothing beats a trip to one of the stores (SA's is located at La Cantera), candy-lovers and those shopping for people with massive sweet teeth can order online today and receive free FedEx ground shipping. The gifts range from a box of peppermint bark for $24 to a $115 set with nine pieces of Champagne truffles, two Topp'd bars, chocolate covered potato chips, gummy bears, white cheddar popcorn, 12-piece chocolate squares and a large peanut butter caramel cup in the L&P signature gift box.
Honestly, you'll probably save money by ordering instead of heading to the Lolli & Pops location where it's hard to say no to a gummy bear-filled room or a wall's worth of Harry Potter snacks. It adds up and fast.
