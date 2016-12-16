Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 16, 2016

It's Free Shipping Day at Lolli & Pops and There Goes My Paycheck

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge The Jump for Joy gift set, $39. - COURTESY OF LOLLI & POPS
  • Courtesy of Lolli & Pops
  • The Jump for Joy gift set, $39.

San Francisco-based sweets store, and my latest obsession, Lolli & Pops has finally launched their first online store with a handful of packaged gifts available for purchase.

Though nothing beats a trip to one of the stores (SA's is located at La Cantera), candy-lovers and those shopping for people with massive sweet teeth can order online today and receive free FedEx ground shipping. The gifts range from a box of peppermint bark for $24 to a $115 set with nine pieces of Champagne truffles, two Topp'd bars, chocolate covered potato chips, gummy bears, white cheddar popcorn, 12-piece chocolate squares and a large peanut butter caramel cup in the L&P signature gift box.

Honestly, you'll probably save money by ordering instead of heading to the Lolli & Pops location where it's hard to say no to a gummy bear-filled room or a wall's worth of Harry Potter snacks. It adds up and fast.

Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 2016 Claims Another Victim: Club Rio Is Closing This NYE Read More

  2. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins Is Now Open Read More

  3. Ming's Noodle Bar Is Now Open Read More

  4. Leave Your Holiday Cooking to the Pros with Christmas Meals from these Local Restaurants Read More

  5. As Good as Carne Guisada Gets at Mi Celayence Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...