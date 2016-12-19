San Antonio 100: Barbaro's Southern-inspired Pizza

click to enlarge
Barbaro
is the perfect location for a pre-dinner cocktail, antipasto, dinner, dessert and nightcap. They have it all, including the atmosphere, which, at a unassuming corner on McCullough, is a dark, almost sensual step into yesteryear. But they're most well-known for their pizza. The freshness of the sauces and seasonings, the crispness of the (Bakery Lorraine-supplied) crust and the perfect blend of flavors accompanying the toppings fit right into Barbaro’s narrative, a marriage of flavors and style that are hard to beat in the Alamo City.
While nearly every dish on the menu is a gem, we highly recommend those venturing into Barbaro’s interior for the first time to indulge in the smoked mozzarella, country ham, red onion, hot sauce and cilantro pie. It is the ideal balance of flavors sweet, salty, spicy and savory. The sauce, smeared delicately yet evenly on a thin crust and topped with the aforementioned accompaniments leaves little room for argument that nary a better pizza can be found.
Wanting to make it a multi-course meal? Start off with the kale, grape, gorganzola and pumpkin seed salad – the large is big enough for two – and finish with triad of choices for dessert that change seasonally. And with their late night closing hour (the kitchen is done at midnight, but the place shuts down an hour later on weekends), you can enjoy this amazing pizza creation and its fun friends into the wee hours.
2720 McCullough Ave., (210)-320.2261, barbarosanantonio.com.