Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 19, 2016

San Antonio 100: Barbaro's Southern-inspired Pizza

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/BARBARO

Barbaro is the perfect location for a pre-dinner cocktail, antipasto, dinner, dessert and nightcap. They have it all, including the atmosphere, which, at a unassuming corner on McCullough, is a dark, almost sensual step into yesteryear. But they're most well-known for their pizza. The freshness of the sauces and seasonings, the crispness of the (Bakery Lorraine-supplied) crust and the perfect blend of flavors accompanying the toppings fit right into Barbaro’s narrative, a marriage of flavors and style that are hard to beat in the Alamo City.

While nearly every dish on the menu is a gem, we highly recommend those venturing into Barbaro’s interior for the first time to indulge in the smoked mozzarella, country ham, red onion, hot sauce and cilantro pie. It is the ideal balance of flavors sweet, salty, spicy and savory. The sauce, smeared delicately yet evenly on a thin crust and topped with the aforementioned accompaniments leaves little room for argument that nary a better pizza can be found.

Wanting to make it a multi-course meal? Start off with the kale, grape, gorganzola and pumpkin seed salad – the large is big enough for two – and finish with triad of choices for dessert that change seasonally. And with their late night closing hour (the kitchen is done at midnight, but the place shuts down an hour later on weekends), you can enjoy this amazing pizza creation and its fun friends into the wee hours.

2720 McCullough Ave., (210)-320.2261, barbarosanantonio.com.

Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of San Antonio 100, Barbaro

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Leave Your Holiday Cooking to the Pros with Christmas Meals from these Local Restaurants Read More

  2. 2016 Claims Another Victim: Club Rio Is Closing This NYE Read More

  3. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin-Robbins Is Now Open Read More

  4. It's Free Shipping Day at Lolli & Pops and There Goes My Paycheck Read More

  5. Ming's Noodle Bar Is Now Open Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...