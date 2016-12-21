Planning the Perfect Bar Crawl For Any Side of Town

click to enlarge Photo by David Rangel

The Brooklynite

The most raucous (dare we call them sucia …?) outings usually have some sort of path: a starting point, a hazy middle and a definitive ending that can be retold several days later much like Frodo probably did after he got back to The Shire from Mordor. There’s a certain sense of accomplishment that comes from describing your drinking endeavors to friends, and the more locations this involves, the better. We compiled a few of our favorite crawls for you to enjoy (Responsibly: Call a fuckin’ Uber or have a DD at the ready). From the grittiest of dives to posh new joints at The Pearl, here’s how to drink your way across the city.



Brooklyn Crawl



Paramour // Paramour, now into it’s second of year of business, is downtown’s first roof top bar. Settled on the fourth floor of the Phipps Building, it hosts business professionals of all ages. They have a happy hour, which features one of their famed drinks, the Fun Bag. Order one and sip out of a literal plastic bag while enjoying the view of downtown SA. 102 9th St., (210) 340-9880, paramourbar.com

The Brooklynite // Frequent winner of the best cocktail bar in San Antonio, The Brooklynite has all of the charm of a speakeasy, complete with a game room and comfy chairs. They host a tiki night on Tuesdays, and have cheap ass Mondays where happy hour (usually until 7) runs all night long. 516 Brooklyn Ave. (210) 444-0707, thebrooklynitesa.com

Tony’s Bar // If you're looking for a classic dive bar where you can get a cheap beer or wine and watch a game, Tony’s is the perfect place. Enough visits here and the bartender will know your name, and have your beer ready the second you walk in the door. There isn’t a full bar, or anything on draft, so don’t ask. They also have dancing, and are available to use for private parties. 206 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 227-4551

La Roca Cantina // One of the newest bars in the San Antonio area, it’s the sister bar to the Stone Oak staple, the Green Lantern. With a happy hour that lasts 'til 9 (one of the latest in the downtown area), you can get great drinks for cheap while other bars sport regular menu prices. Even so, regular priced drinks are only $7. Order the Viva Verde for a great cocktail at a low price. 416 8th St.

Artisan on Alamo // You won’t turn your nose up at this hand-harvested cactus-paddle vodka any time soon. Since opening in September, Artisan has packed in hand-made infusions made with its two house hooches: Texas Pride and Spike. Visit owner and distiller Nick Spink to learn more about this unique line of spirits. 315 8thSt.

Big Hops-The Bridge // One of the three establishments in the San Antonio area, Big Hops-The Bridge harbors an extensive draft beer list. The bar is perfect for any beer lover who wants to order local beers they love or try something new. The growler station hosts a trivia night on Mondays. 306 Austin St., (210) 320-1470​

