Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Cured's Turning 3 With an Uber Festive Happy Hour

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 4:03 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/CURED

A mere three years ago, Steve McHugh and co. opened Cured at the Pearl and we've been getting our fill of awesome plates and charcuterie.

The James Beard Award finalist will celebrate year three of Cured on Friday, December 23 with the now-signature .23 cent happy hour. Specials will include
$0.23 mini Cured cocktails in small snifters, $1.00 Pearl beer by the can and bites to nosh on such as $0.23 Fried Texas quail legs with honey drizzle, $2.30 mini poutines, $0.23 mini anniversary sausage on buns with beer mustard and pickled pepper (sausages grilled on big green eggs outdoors).

Happy hour runs 3 to 6 p.m. and reservations are strongly encouraged.

306 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 101, (210) 314-3929.

Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Cured Anniversary, Steve McHugh

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Whiskey Cake Is Serving Brunch on Friday Read More

  2. An Update on San Antonio's Bar Fires of 2016 Read More

  3. The 10 Drinks We Loved in 2016 Read More

  4. Leave Your Holiday Cooking to the Pros with Christmas Meals from these Local Restaurants Read More

  5. 2016 Claims Another Victim: Club Rio Is Closing This NYE Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...