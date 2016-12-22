Cured's Turning 3 With an Uber Festive Happy Hour

click to enlarge
A mere three years ago, Steve McHugh and co. opened Cured
at the Pearl and we've been getting our fill of awesome plates and charcuterie.
The James Beard Award finalist will celebrate year three of Cured on Friday, December 23 with the now-signature .23 cent happy hour. Specials will include
$0.23 mini Cured cocktails in small snifters, $1.00 Pearl beer by the can and bites to nosh on such as $0.23 Fried Texas quail legs with honey drizzle, $2.30 mini poutines, $0.23 mini anniversary sausage on buns with beer mustard and pickled pepper (sausages grilled on big green eggs outdoors).
Happy hour runs 3 to 6 p.m. and reservations are strongly encouraged.
306 Pearl Pkwy., Suite 101, (210) 314-3929.