Whiskey Cake Is Serving Brunch on Friday

You'll need pancakes to fuel the rest of your last-minute shopping, and booze to deal with the nightmare that is parking at La Cantera during the holidays. They want you to shop 'til you drop, but you know better than that. Whiskey Cake , the Plano-based local-centric eatery will open for brunch at 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. with their full breakfast menu.They'll resume regular brunch hours Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.