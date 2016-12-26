Chow Down on a Four-course Insect Dinner at the Witte

For the most part, if you’re like us, you’re probably pretty content to leave bug eating to people who have grown up knowing how to do it and/or to the occasional, adventurous Travel Channel host.
However, if you’re feeling like trying something different in the new year, the Witte Museum, as a part of its “Salud! Culinary Nights” series, is here to offer you a relatively painless way to relish in the rare delight of insects-turned-eats. Billed as “The Bug Dinner: Part Deux,” the event will offer bugged-out preparations (four-course style) from executive chef Stephen Paprocki, chef Jeff White of Boiler House, chef Chris Cook and Eilan Hotel & Spa pastry chef Ernest Lopez. Crawling with culinary adventure, it’s a veritable swarm of unexpected delectability just waiting to be braved. $45-$50, 6:30-8:30pm, Tue. Jan. 3, wittemuseum.org.
