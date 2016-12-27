Email
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

San Antonio 100: Sink Your Teeth into Rosella's Avocado Toast

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 5:48 PM

We're compiling a list of our favorite 100 dishes in the city with the San Antonio 100. Check back weekly for a new dish we love that either screams SA or you need to enjoy ASAP.

The first person to think about putting avocado on top of a slightly toasted piece of bread was truly a genius. A tasty avocado filled with healthy fats a top a piece of slightly toasted bread is a dish that is while studying, as a late night snacks, and especially to help cure a hangover after a night out. Rosella Coffee Co. serves up a delicious version of the toast, keeping their dish very simple, letting the flavors show case themselves.

The toast, starting out as the Pullman loaf from Bakery Lorraine is perfectly toasted so that you can get a satisfying crunch when chowing down. The toast is then topped with slices of avocado; Rosella keeps the body of the avocado and the natural beauty of the fruit intact, unlike other places that often mash the avocado. Top it with sea salt, cumin, and a citrusy olive oil and you have a delectable snack. The crunch in the toast and the tender slices of avocado add a great contrast that creates one of the most mouthwatering dishes in San Antonio.

The only way it could get any better is to make a meal out of the toast. Top it with an egg or bacon (or both) for just a little extra, and it makes an excellent brunch dish. The salty crispy bacon, and the savory runny egg yolk add to that same combination of crunch, and healthy fat that the toast already excels in. That addition does cost you another $4, so if you decide to forgo it, you can put that money you saved towards a beer or glass of wine (which Rosella also serves) to help you wash down the toast.

203 E. Jones Ave., Suite 101,  (210) 277-8574.

