Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Tacoart Has Closed Its Doors

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 11:22 AM

screen_shot_2016-12-27_at_11.15.21_am.png

With just five weeks under its belt, Tacoart has closed its doors. The restaurant concept launched by owner Adriana Llano in place of Urban Taco (which she brought to San Antonio) first opened its doors on November 19 at the The Quarry Village.

In a letter to customers released on Monday, December 26, Llano briefly explained the sudden closing as having "fallen short of [their] projections."

Having stopped by for the soft opening, I had only one more visit to Tacoart before this closing. Regardless of the conditions for their closing, the food was good and will be missed by those who had a chance to try it. The pila blanca taco with poblano peppers, Oaxaca cheese, corn and pepitas was an early favorite of mine I'll have to recreate at home.

Here's Llanos statment in full.

click to enlarge 15697918_382938905386779_2130849357742448036_n.jpg

290 E. Basse Road, Suite 105.

Tags: , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of Tacoart, Urban Taco

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Hooch: Edwards Ridge Distillery Adds Fine Rum to SA's Spirit Lineup Read More

  2. Chow Down on a Four-course Insect Dinner at the Witte Read More

  3. El Rinconcito's Open Kitchen Lets You Take in a Show Read More

  4. Our Favorite Openings of 2016 Read More

  5. An Update on San Antonio's Bar Fires of 2016 Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...