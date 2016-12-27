Email
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Your Favorite Taqueria Added a Food Truck to its Lineup

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 5:09 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TACO PALENQUE

Taco Palenque, which opened a second location in late August, has added a mobile kitchen to help keep its foothold in SA.

Originally from Laredo, Texas, the fast-casual Mexican eatery is known for its tacos piratas, caseros, Matamoros or al pastor as well as its fideo, and chip and salsa bar. The truck will park outside of Palenque Grill's (also under the Taco Palenque umbrella) original location at 389 N. Loop 1604 W.

The truck will carry a similar menu as its brick-and-mortar counterparts, and will also include a new Guerita taco, which combines a quesadilla with al pastor meat. The truck will 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The truck's regular hours will run 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

