Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Will Host Lightsaber Vigil for Carrie Fisher

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon

Rally your closest lightsaber-wielding pals and head to area Alamo Drafthouses to mourn the death of Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia and later General Organa in the Star Wars franchise.

The vigil, which takes place at all Alamo Drafhouse locations in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Laredo, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. tonight and all are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters from the franchise. Flashlights and glow sticks are also welcome in place of lightsabers.

The theaters will also host memorial screenings of The Blues Brothers, where Fisher famously played the Mystery Woman. Donations will be accepted before and after the shower for the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of San Antonio.

Tags: , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Your Favorite Taqueria Added a Food Truck to its Lineup Read More

  2. Tacoart Has Closed Its Doors Read More

  3. Trinity's Saturday Farmers Market Is Being Discontinued Read More

  4. San Antonio 100: Sink Your Teeth into Rosella's Avocado Toast Read More

  5. New Hooch: Edwards Ridge Distillery Adds Fine Rum to SA's Spirit Lineup Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...