Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Trinity's Saturday Farmers Market Is Being Discontinued

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 10:38 AM

click to enlarge This pupper is going to have to find a new market photobooth. - FACEBOOK/TRINITY MARKET

In a message posted to their Facebook page, the Trinity Farmers Market announced it is now discontinued.

The market, which was first announced in early 2016 was made possible through a grant that is now completed, per the announcement. Though relatively low-key especially when compared with its Pearl counterpart, the market had a variety of vendors and producers from around the area. Where else could you find Ethiopian food and rice pudding bowls at the same spot?

The university will focus "efforts to the Trinity internal community." Here's the announcement in full.

Dear Trinity Market patrons,

A year ago, we created the Trinity Market, which was founded with the mission to bring food, wellness, and education to the San Antonio community.
The Trinity Market team has now decided to turn its attention inward to the Trinity community to pursue its mission and discontinue the market.

The Saturday component was funded by a USDA grant and is now completed. Throughout the year, we've established great partnerships with vendors and the community - we are proud of each of their contributions to the Saturday market days and are looking forward to seeing what the future holds as we turn our efforts to the Trinity internal community.

As we've seen, the idea of food, wellness, and education is an important one - for the community and the University.

We are extremely grateful for the love and support we have received from the San Antonio community. We are especially so thankful for, and humbled by, our amazing vendors, and the way our community has embraced these local entrepreneurs, who truly made the market what it was.

We encourage our patrons to continue to seek out and support these wonderful vendors and to continue to Support Local.

Sincerely,
The Trinity Market Team

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Your Favorite Taqueria Added a Food Truck to its Lineup Read More

  2. Tacoart Has Closed Its Doors Read More

  3. San Antonio 100: Sink Your Teeth into Rosella's Avocado Toast Read More

  4. Planning the Perfect Bar Crawl For Any Side of Town Read More

  5. Chow Down on a Four-course Insect Dinner at the Witte Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...