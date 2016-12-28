Email
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

You Can Now Find Rise Up Acai in Alamo Heights

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 4:09 PM

INSTAGRAM/HELLOSARAHSAGULLO


Açaí bowls are so hot right now. And one of SA's top purveyors of berry-filled and ornately topped bowls has found a new home.

Rise Up Açaí, owned by John Farnel, is now operating out of a brick-and-mortar location in Alamo Heights. The new 3,200-square-foot space will allow Farnel and his team to whip up more bowls, cold-pressed juices, and soon coffee (Rise Up will carry Merit Roasting Co. beans) along with food items by Pharm Table and grab-and-go breakfast options such as vegan kolaches.

Hours will remain the same as before (8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday) through New Year's Eve, but Farnel is hoping to launch earlier morning and later evening hours in the new year.

6401 Broadway, (210) 268-8009.

