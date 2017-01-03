Tuesday, January 3, 2017
The Fairview Has Closed Its Doors
By Jessica Elizarraras
on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 10:17 AM
Personal circumstance has forced the closing of one of SA's favorite coffee shops. The Fairview
, which opened in August of 2015, has closed its doors as of December 30.
The shop became popular for its Chingon drink with house-made horchata, waffles and toasts. The decision by husband-and-wife owners John and Whitney Collins was made public via Facebook that day.
3428 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 731-8009.
