Tuesday, January 3, 2017

The Fairview Has Closed Its Doors

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK/THE FAIRVIEW

Personal circumstance has forced the closing of one of SA's favorite coffee shops. The Fairview, which opened in August of 2015, has closed its doors as of December 30.

The shop became popular for its Chingon drink with house-made horchata, waffles and toasts. The decision by husband-and-wife owners John and Whitney Collins was made public via Facebook that day.

3428 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 731-8009.

