The Mid-Week Market Is Back this Wednesday

Courtesy of the Truckin' Tomato
After a successful December pilot, the Mid-Week Market is back starting Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
In December, Shaun Lee founder of the Truckin' Tomato
stressed how the Mid-Week Market will hopefully reignite the Tomato's market efforts so chefs and home cooks alike can get their pick of fresh produce and locally made products. The pilot was held December 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. inside the Truckin' Tomato warehouse at 503 Chestnut St.
Much like the previous month's effort, expect to find sweet potatoes, collards, winter squash, milk, eggs, beef, lamb, bison, honey, coffee and syrups from Pulp Coffee, Deliish Goods, Deep River Specialty Foods, Madge's Foods, Southern Grit Barbecue, Texas Black Gold Garlic, Cocina Heritage, Local Sprout, Kubena Farms, Johnson Backyard Farms, J & B Farms, Francis & Thatcher Farms, the San Antonio Food Bank, Braune Farms, Vogel Orchards, CNS Groves and Kitchen Pride.
Alamo Beer will also be on-hand, sharing samples of their latest brews.
The Mid-Week Market will likely be held every Wednesday in 2017. This marks the third farmers market on the city's East Side after seasonal Dignowity Hill Farmers Market and Sam Houston High School Farmers Market.