Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

SA Has a New Kind of Ice Cream Shop

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge img_0741.jpg

Y'all. Hong Kong waffles have officially made it in our fair city with the opening of Kuma late last week.

Brought to you by partners Cong Li, Billy Ip and Kevin Chu (behind Nama Ramen), Kuma offers Hong Kong waffles topped with choice of ice cream, fixings and syrups. At $7.50 a pop, the dessert isn't entirely cheap, but it's huge and shareable. I went with green tea ice cream, with green tea and chocolate Pocky, and sweetened condensed milk, all enveloped in the crisp cone, which bubbles up right before your eyes on one of several waffler makers.

The menu is small for now with just the gai daan jai (HK waffles) available, but Chu hinted at additional items in the near future. For now the tiny shop — it can't be more than 700 square feet — is focusing on nailing said waffle cones.

Kuma is open 6 to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and closed Sunday.

6565 Babcock Road, Suite 17, (210) 641-2888.

Tags: , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Mid-Week Market Is Back this Wednesday Read More

  2. San Antonio 100: Boudro's Legendary Tableside Guacamole Read More

  3. Our Favorite Openings of 2016 Read More

  4. The Fairview Has Closed Its Doors Read More

  5. The 10 Drinks We Loved in 2016 Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...