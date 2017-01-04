SA Has a New Kind of Ice Cream Shop

click to enlarge

Y'all. Hong Kong waffles have officially made it in our fair city with the opening of Kuma late last week.Brought to you by partners Cong Li, Billy Ip and Kevin Chu (behind Nama Ramen), Kuma offers Hong Kong waffles topped with choice of ice cream, fixings and syrups. At $7.50 a pop, the dessert isn't entirely cheap, but it's huge and shareable. I went with green tea ice cream, with green tea and chocolate Pocky, and sweetened condensed milk, all enveloped in the crisp cone, which bubbles up right before your eyes on one of several waffler makers.The menu is small for now with just the gai daan jai (HK waffles) available, but Chu hinted at additional items in the near future. For now the tiny shop — it can't be more than 700 square feet — is focusing on nailing said waffle cones.Kuma is open 6 to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and closed Sunday.