El Mirador Reopened and You Should See This Makeover

Holiday deadlines and PTO kept me from sharing the news of El Mirador's
reopening on Thursday, December 29. Now owned by Chris Hill, who also owns The Esquire Tavern and its river-level counterpart Downstairs bar, El Mirador is decidedly back in business.
Whether the menu (kept relatively intact) checks out will require a few more visits, but for now I can tell you the space is definitely worth visiting for its well-curated art and lighting. The six-month facelift brought a brighter look throughout the interior with what I'm referring to as woodland murals, a backdrop of the San Antonio River, complete with white crane and tall banana leaves along the entry dining area by Garrett Mormando.
The local art continues in the bar area with mural vignettes and font treatment by Cruz Ortiz, who also helped design the cocktail menu for Downstairs along with Spurs-themed pizza boxes for Papa John's and eateries in Austin. The adjacent party room is dubbed the Chuck Ramirez room, as it's filled with work by the late local artist.
-
Kody Melton
-
The Chuck Ramirez room
And though the interiors are looking sharp, the patio might be the pièce de résistance with its new furniture, twinkly globe lights and awe-inspiring near-perfect view of the Tower of the Americas.
El Mirador's new hours are 7 to 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.
722 S. St. Marys St., (210) 225-9444.